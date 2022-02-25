Ukraine crisis: Meta takes measures to limit hate speech, violent content

A tank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is seen during military drills at a training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, February 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict by the Russian declaration of war on the US-backed country, Meta's Global Affairs Vice President Nick Clegg has said that the company is on high alert and is taking measures to prevent hate speech and violent content on its affiliated social platforms.



Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. Dozens have been reported killed.

Taking to Twitter, Clegg said that the concerned teams at Meta have implemented various measures to keep all of its users in the Russian-Ukrainian region safe from any type of violent content, motivated by the recent events or otherwise as a lot of information regarding the crisis is being shared through social media.

"We’ve established a Special Operations Center, staffed by experts and native speakers, to respond in real-time to remove hate speech or content that incites violence or otherwise breaks our rules, from the Meta-owned platforms," a statement issued by the Meta official read.

Clegg said that the Meta is taking extensive steps to fight the spread of misinformation and label content disseminated by the state-controlled media and what the fact-checkers have rated false.

He further stated that any possible attempts on abusing the affiliated platforms are being closely monitored by Meta's cybersecurity teams.

"The situation in Ukraine is devastating. Our teams at Meta have implemented a number of measures to keep our platforms and our users in the region as safe as we can. This is a fast moving situation and our teams remain on high alert", Cleg wrote on Twitter.