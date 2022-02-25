 
sports
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Aus: PCB puts up Pakistan-Australia Test series tickets on sale

By
SDSports desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. — Twitter/File
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. — Twitter/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has kickstarted the online sale of the tickets for the upcoming Pakistan-Australia Test series today (Friday).

The PCB had announced the timings for ticket sale in a press statement earlier today.

Cricket enthusiasts can log on to https://pcb.bookme.pk/ or can purchase tickets from their nearest M&P Courier outlets, according to PCB.

For the Rawalpindi Test, only two enclosure categories are available.

The ticket prices for the three-day series of Pakistan-Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from March 4-8 are as follows:

  • Rs500 for VIP enclosures that comprise Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Javed Miandad and Azhar Mahmood
  • Rs100 for premium enclosures that include Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Miran Bakhsh and Yasir Arafat

There will be four enclosure categories in Karachi (March 12-16) and Lahore (March 21-25), the ticket prices are as follows:

  • General — Rs100 each
  • First Class — Rs200 each
  • Premium — Rs350 each
  • VIP — Rs500 each

All ticket-holders will also have to display their COVID immunisation certificates and CNIC at the time of entering the venues.

According to the statement, in the first phase, the PCB has released 50% of the tickets with further tickets to be made available online and at the nearest M&P Courier outlets after further guidance is received from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The PCB has also enlisted the enclosure categories for the assistance of fans so that they can purchase the tickets according to their desire. Each venue has four categories.

National Stadium Karachi

  • VIP enclosure — Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad
  • Premium enclosure — Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram
  • First-Class enclosure — Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasim-ul-Ghani
  • First-Class enclosures — Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

  • VIP enclosure — Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan
  • Premium enclosure — Rajas and Saeed Anwar
  • First-Class enclosure — Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfraz Nawaz
  • General enclosure — Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazars, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas 

