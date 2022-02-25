 
sports
Friday Feb 25 2022
Arfa Feroz Zake

Pakistan Army's help to be sought for Aussies tour: sources

Arfa Feroz Zake

Friday Feb 25, 2022

— Twitter/File

  • During the five-day Pak vs Aus series, all shopping malls in the vicinity of the stadium will remain closed.
  • Sources say mobile services will be suspended in certain areas during teams’ movement.
  • 4,000 police personnel will be deployed at various locations.

Security arrangements for the Pakistan-Australia Test match series have been completed, Geo News reported, citing police sources.

According to the sources, the authorities have decided to seek help from the Pakistan Army to provide high-level security to the Aussies.

During the five-day series from March 4-8, all shopping malls and markets in the vicinity of the stadium will remain closed.

Sources further added that mobile services will be suspended in certain areas during the movement of the teams.

Read more: Australia 'comfortable' with security on eve of Pakistan tour

Meanwhile, 4,000 police personnel will be deployed at various locations.

Aussies are due to leave over the weekend ahead of the first of three Tests in Rawalpindi on March 4 — giving them less than a week to acclimatise and without any warm-up matches.

It will be followed by Tests in Karachi and Lahore before three ODIs and a single T20, all in Rawalpindi.

