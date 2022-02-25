 
entertainment
Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement on Ukraine

Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement on Ukraine

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has sarcastically reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s statement on Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The royal couple issued their statement on Thursday, saying they stand with the people of Ukraine.

The statement on their Archewell website, reads: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

Taking to Twitter, Morgan retweeted Meghan and Harry’s statement, tweeted by royal expert Chris Ship, and quipped, “This will really rattle Putin.”

Earlier, Chris Ship said, “A message on Harry and a Meghan’s Archewell website tonight as they ‘stand with the people of Ukraine’ and call Putin’s actions a ‘breach of international and humanitarian law’. 

