 
entertainment
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton humble Denmark gesture proves she is 'Queen in the making'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

FileFootage

Kate Middleton Denmark solo royal trip has been dubbed a massive success!

The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge won Danish hearts with her humility and a vivid gesture, that was widely applauded.

The mother-of-three reportedly paid her respected to all security officers that accompanied her during Copenhagen tour. Kate's Twitter admirers were quick to point this out.

"Before The Duchess of Cambridge departed from Denmark yesterday she thanked her Danish police security and took a photo with them," wrote one user.

"She showed appreciation for her protection, not taking it for granted that somebody is risking their life for her," added a fan.

"This is how you do it!" declared another.

On her last day in Denmark, Kate donned grey and black Catherine Walker dress coat. "Royalty and manners through and through!" a fourth user chimed in.

Another said: "Catherine was very well brought up and is a credit to her family, both birth and royal."

#DuchessofCambridge is a true royal, showing genuine respect to others & appreciating their sense of duty!!!" admired another.

