I've really enjoyed this year's PSL, says Englishman Harry Brook

Harry Brook — PCB

England's 23-year-old batter Harry Brook has said that he has enjoyed his time in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) and believes that the experience of playing in the event at a very early age will help him in the future.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the former captain of England's U-19 team said that PSL is a quality league, and he is enjoying his time in Pakistan.

"To experience every condition in the world at such a young age is good. And obviously, I'm only 23 now so to get that experience under my belt earlies. I can only see it helping me in the future," he said.

"Whether I do rubbish in a tournament or I do well, I think it's all good experience, and you probably learn more from doing rubbish in the tournaments than you do from doing well. So, it's all a good experience for me, and I've really enjoyed this PSL," he added.

High standard bowlers in PSL

Terming PSL a quality tournament, he said that despite not getting the luxuries of getting out of the hotel and trying stuff outside, he enjoying his stint in PSL, and it is a very good competition.

He mentioned that the bowlers in the tournament are of a high standard, but the contest is tough for both – batters and bowlers.

Goals

Replying to a question, he said that his only goal wherever he goes to play is to score runs.

"Wherever I go, I've got to score runs, whether that's the PSL, T20 Blast, The Hundreds of Big Bash, it doesn't matter. I'm a batter so I've got to go out and score runs. So, it doesn't really matter where I'm playing at the end of the day. That's my job. And I've got to try and score as many runs as I can for the team to win," he said.

He also hoped that playing and performing in PSL will open more opportunities for him but he’s not too much thinking about it at the moment.

"I didn't even know they're coming out. To be honest, I'm not really thinking about that and just trying to be in the moment and try and live in the present life. So, my main focus now is to try and win the game tonight and face my next ball," he replied when asked if he’s looking forward to visiting Pakistan again later this year for when England tours the country to play 7 T20Is.

Shaheen and Lahore Qalandars

The Englishman also hailed Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and said that he’s enjoying the dugout environment of the squad.

"The lads are so welcoming and so easy to get on with, and Shaheen has been really good. I think he's led from the front, getting early wickets in the powerplay, and then obviously the other night, we saw what you could do with the bat. So, he's been very good, and all the lads are really good. And I've enjoyed my time," he said about his experience of being with Qalandars.