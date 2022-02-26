 
Saturday Feb 26 2022
'Parde Mein Rehne Do' trailer highlights pressing social issue with pinch of humour

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Hania Amir and Ali Rehman Khan's much-anticipated film Parde Mein Rehne Do makers have dropped its official trailer!

Friday night marked the official trailer launch of the film, attended by celebrity A-listers. Adnan Siddiqui, Sanam Jung, Yashma Gill, Areeba Habib, Feroze Khan, Imran Ashraf and Nadia Hussain were amongst the many who were in presence.

Presented by Showcase Films, Hania Amir's new romantic-comedy tells the story of a couple struggling to expand their family amid existing societal pressure.

The cast on the film enlists Javed Sheikh, Noor ul Hassan, Sonia Nazir, Noor Alam, Shafqat Khan, and Sadia Faisal.

 Parde Mein Rehne Do will hit theatres this Eid ul Fitr 2022.

