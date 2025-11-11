Dharmendra's daughter denies reports of veteran actor's death

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol. — Instagtram/@aapkadharam

Esha Deol has dismissed rumours of her father Dharmendra’s death, saying the 89-year-old film veteran is “stable and recovering” after more than a week in hospital.



“The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, with comments disabled.

Advertisement

Indian media had reported that Dharmendra has been on ventilator support since 10 November after being admitted with breathlessness; his condition was described as “critical” on Monday. In April, the actor underwent an eye graft surgery.

Family members including his wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandsons Karan and Rajveer visited the hospital last evening. A number of industry figures also called in, among them Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan, Salman Khan, Govinda and Ameesha Patel.

Amid the confusion, prominent politicians also posted on social media about the veteran actor’s supposed demise, further spreading rumours of the actor's demise.

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted: “Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actor and former MP Shri Dharmendra ji. A versatile actor who brought life to many memorable characters with his unmatched charm and sincerity.

"His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers.”

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh post on actor Dharmendra's rumoured death which was denied by his family. — X/@rajnathsingh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on X: “The passing of the popular film actor Shri Dharmendra ji is deeply saddening and an irreparable loss to art and the film world. My humble tributes to him!"

UP CM Yogi Adityanath post on Dharmendra's rumoured death. — X/@myogiadtyanath

We pray to Lord Ram to grant the departed soul peace, and to give strength to the bereaved family and his admirers to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti,” he added.

Amid the swirl of reports, Hema Malini criticised outlets that circulated false updates. “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” she posted on X.

Confusion deepened as lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar posted a condolence message on X, paying tribute to Dharmendra as “a perfect combination of masculinity and gentleness … Dignity and humility … Charm and power,” and offering “deepest condolences to Deol family,” even as Esha Deol stated her father was recovering.

Javed Akhter's condolence message on Dharmendra's death, which is denied by his family. — X/@Javedakhtarjadu

Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated matinee idols, is known for films such as Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Dream Girl. He was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.