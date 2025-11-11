Dharmendra's death reports are fake: Hema Malini lashes out at media

Hema Malini calls out media for spreading fake news about Dharmendra’s health

Hema Malini has strongly condemned the false reports claiming her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, has passed away.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the actress expressed her anger over the spread of fake news as she called it “unforgivable” and “deeply disrespectful.”

The post came after rumours began spreading on social media that the 89-year-old star had taken his last breath.

However, Dharmendra, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on November 10 after his health deteriorated, is said to be stable and responding to treatment, his family confirmed.

Dismissing the rumours, the Sholay star wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering?"

"This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," she added.

Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol also lashed out at media, dismissing the death rumours of her father.

“THE MEDIA SEEMS TO BE IN OVERDRIVE AND SPREADING FALSE NEWS. MY FATHER IS STABLE & RECOVERING," she penned.

"WE REQUEST EVERYONE TO GIVE OUR FAMILY PRIVACY. THANK YOU FOR THE PRAYERS FOR PAPAS SPEEDY RECOVERY.”