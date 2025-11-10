Celebrities mourn Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra, luminous voice of Urdu lost

Khaled Anam (left), Ayesha Omar, and Ahsan Khan.— Facebook/@KhaledAnam, Instagram/@ayesha.m.omar, and @Khanahsanofficial

Celebrities and public figures mourned the passing of renowned educationist, human rights activist, poet, and scholar Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra, who died on Monday in Lahore at the age of 83.

Dr Zehra, who dedicated her entire life to teaching and public service, was a distinguished scholar; her contributions to Urdu literature, education, and culture were invaluable.

The news of her passing left literature enthusiasts, celebrities, and public figures deeply saddened. Social media was filled with heartfelt tributes, with many recalling her wisdom, grace, and irreplaceable contributions.

Actor Khaled Anam, sharing his affection with Dr Zehra, dropped a picture with the caption: "'Mere Mehboob' I will miss you."

Ahsan Khan called her a “beacon for the education, equality, and the preservation of the Urdu language and culture”.

Hira Mani said Dr Zehra's advice will keep her alive.

“Exactly the way my mother did in her final days,” Imran Abbas said in a post on Instagram. “Dr Syeda Arifa, she was at the breakfast table in Dubai, unable to eat. I fed her porridge with my own hands.”

Ayesha Omar expressed heartfelt condolences, asking: “Who will tell us stories?”

Mira Seethi said: "Urdu has lost one of its finest ambassadors."

Dr Zehra earned her Master’s degree in Urdu from Government College Lahore and later obtained a PhD in History from the East-West Centre, University of Hawaii.

She served as the principal of Government College for Women, Gulberg, Lahore, from 1986 to 2009. Over the years, Dr Zehra became a respected name in academic and cultural circles for her intellect, eloquence, and dedication to education.

Fluent in seven languages, she was also a member of several educational, administrative, social, and cultural committees, where she actively promoted learning, dialogue, and inclusion.