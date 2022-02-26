What will David Warner miss 'so much' during Pak vs Aus series

David Warner with his family. Photo: ICC/Twitter

Australian opener David Warner wrote a heartfelt note to his family before leaving for the Pakistan tour, where he will play in the three-match Test series which will roll into action on the fourth of March.

Warner took to his official Instagram account and shared some pictures with his wife and two daughters.

"Always hard to say goodbye to my girls. We've had lots of fun over the last few months, but now it's time to get back into it for a few weeks before we reunite once again. I will miss you all soo much," he wrote.

The fans also commented in the comment section just after his post.



"Advance Welcome to Pakistan," his fan Tehzeeb Hassan wrote.

Warner will only be part of Australia's Test squad for the upcoming Pakistan tour — and will not feature in the limited-overs series.

After the Test series against Pakistan, he will play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Capitals