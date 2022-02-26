PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars head coach Aqib Javed credits Shaheen Afridi for bringing energy to team

Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and Aqib Javed (R) — PCB/File

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aqib Javed has credited skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi for bringing energy to the team after his team advanced to the final of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"Captain Shaheen Afridi has a hand in bringing energy to the team. Even if I am not with the team, I would be confident as Shaheen is leading the team," said the former Pakistani fast bowler.

Aqib said that he is delighted that Qalandars have reached the finals of the PSL.

"Every player in the team knows his role and plays accordingly. Both Harris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi have separate importance in the Qalandars team", Aqib added.

"I am sure that the team will fight till the last ball in the final. It will be a good final," assured the coach.

Javed was not available to the Qalandars in the two play-offs and is likely to miss the grand final too as he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Qalandars coach is currently isolating himself.



"I am feeling better than before, and I only had a cold. I did not have severe symptoms of COIVD. I am completing the necessary isolation," Aqib said about his illness.

Sameen Rana assures fans Lahore will fight till end

Qalandars Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sameen Rana promised the fans that the Lahore will fight till the last ball to secure their maiden title.

"Lahore Qalandars team will not disappoint fans even in final, and the players will fight till the last ball of the final. The players are proud that they gave happiness not only to Lahore fans but to the whole of Pakistan," Sameen Rana said.

Rana said that winning and losing are part of the game, and Lahore Qalandars will give happiness to the people of Lahore.

The COO gave credit to Shaheen and Haris for lifting up the team with their talent and energy.

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will lock horns in the final of the ongoing seventh edition of the PSL at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, February 27.