Miley Cyrus pens down heartfelt note for Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Miley Cyrus joined many other celebrities in extending her support to Ukraine amid Russian invasion.



Cyrus, 29, shared her experiences working in the Ukraine, where she filmed the music video for her and Mark Ronson's song Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.

Cyrus took to her Instagram story to show solidarity with the people whose lives have been affected by Russia.

'This morning was heartbreaking waking up to the news that Ukraine had been invaded,' Cyrus began.

'I had the most incredible experience filming "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart in Kyiv, and I will be forever grateful to the local community who welcomed me with open arms,' Cyrus added.

She added there have been reports that, 'at least 40 local Ukrainians have been killed already, and this conflict can lead to many more deaths, another refugee crisis with so many forced to flee their homes and more.'

'I am standing in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine who is affected by this attack and with our global community who is calling for an immediate end to this violence,' Cyrus concluded.