2022 NAACP Image Awards: Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson win big, see full list of winners

Sunday Feb 27, 2022
The 2022 NAACP Image Awards celebrated the artists’ achievement in culture and entertainment and announced the winners for this year in a virtual ceremony on Saturday night.
The 53rd NAACP award show, which recognized the achievements and performances of people of color across numerous categories, honored American actress Jennifer Hudson with the top title, the Entertainer of the Year award, for her outstanding performance as Aretha Franklin in the film Respect.
Netflix’s The Harder They Fall bagged the award for Best Film and Will Smith was named outstanding actor for his performance in King Richard.
Winners from some of the more than 80 categories were also announced in virtual ceremonies throughout the week, with Regina King, Kevin Hart and Taraji P. Henson among the artists recognized pre-telecast.
Anthony Anderson, the star of black-ish, hosted the ceremony for the ninth year. He also won outstanding actor in a comedy series for the seventh time.
Check out the list of winners at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.
Entertainer of the year
Jennifer Hudson *WINNER
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Regina King
Tiffany Haddish
Outstanding motion picture
Judas and the Black Messiah
King Richard
Respect
The Harder They Fall *WINNER
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Outstanding actor in a motion picture
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Jonathan Majors, The Harder They Fall
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Will Smith, King Richard" *WINNER
Outstanding actress in a motion picture
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Halle Berry, Bruised
Jennifer Hudson, "Respect" *WINNER
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie
Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture
Algee Smith, Judas and the Black Messiah
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah *WINNER
Delroy Lindo, The Harder They Fall
Idris Elba, The Harder They Fall
LaKeith Stanfield, The Harder They Fall
Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Audra McDonald, Respect
Danielle Deadwyler, The Harder They Fall
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Regina King, The Harder They Fall *WINNER
Outstanding animated motion picture (previously announced)
Encanto *WINNER
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon"
Sing 2
Vivo
Outstanding comedy series
black-ish
Harlem
Insecure *WINNER
Run the World
The Upshaws
Outstanding actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish *WINNER
Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Elisha "EJ" Williams, The Wonder Years
Jay Ellis, Insecure
Outstanding actress in a comedy series
Issa Rae, Insecure *WINNER
Loretta Devine, Family Reunion
Regina Hall, Black Monday
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Outstanding drama series
9-1-1
All American
Godfather of Harlem
Pose
Queen Sugar *WINNER
Outstanding actor in a drama series
Billy Porter, Pose
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem
Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us *WINNER
Outstanding actress in a drama series
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 *WINNER
Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar
Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar
Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)
Colin in Black & White *WINNER
Genius: Aretha
Love Life
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
The Underground Railroad
Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)
Anthony Mackie, Solos
Jaden Michael, Colin in Black & White
Kevin Hart, True Story *WINNER
Wesley Snipes, True Story
William Jackson Harper, Love Life
Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)
Betty Gabriel, Clickbait
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Jodie Turner-Smith, Anne Boleyn
Taraji P. Henson, Annie Live! *WINNER
Outstanding new artist
Cynthia Erivo
Jimmie Allen
Saweetie *WINNER
Tems
Zoe Wees
Outstanding male artist
Anthony Hamilton *WINNER
Drake
Givēon
J. Cole
Lil Nas X
Outstanding female artist
H.E.R.
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Chlöe
Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER
Outstanding album
An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER
When It's All Said and Done... Take Time, Givēon