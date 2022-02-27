2022 NAACP Image Awards: Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson win big, see full list of winners

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards celebrated the artists’ achievement in culture and entertainment and announced the winners for this year in a virtual ceremony on Saturday night.

The 53rd NAACP award show, which recognized the achievements and performances of people of color across numerous categories, honored American actress Jennifer Hudson with the top title, the Entertainer of the Year award, for her outstanding performance as Aretha Franklin in the film Respect.

Netflix’s The Harder They Fall bagged the award for Best Film and Will Smith was named outstanding actor for his performance in King Richard.

Winners from some of the more than 80 categories were also announced in virtual ceremonies throughout the week, with Regina King, Kevin Hart and Taraji P. Henson among the artists recognized pre-telecast.

Anthony Anderson, the star of black-ish, hosted the ceremony for the ninth year. He also won outstanding actor in a comedy series for the seventh time.

Check out the list of winners at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.

Entertainer of the year

Jennifer Hudson *WINNER

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

Outstanding motion picture

Judas and the Black Messiah

King Richard

Respect

The Harder They Fall *WINNER

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Outstanding actor in a motion picture

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Jonathan Majors, The Harder They Fall

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Will Smith, King Richard" *WINNER

Outstanding actress in a motion picture

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Halle Berry, Bruised

Jennifer Hudson, "Respect" *WINNER

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture

Algee Smith, Judas and the Black Messiah

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah *WINNER

Delroy Lindo, The Harder They Fall

Idris Elba, The Harder They Fall

LaKeith Stanfield, The Harder They Fall

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Audra McDonald, Respect

Danielle Deadwyler, The Harder They Fall

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Regina King, The Harder They Fall *WINNER

Outstanding animated motion picture (previously announced)

Encanto *WINNER

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon"

Sing 2

Vivo

Outstanding comedy series

black-ish

Harlem

Insecure *WINNER

Run the World

The Upshaws

Outstanding actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish *WINNER

Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Elisha "EJ" Williams, The Wonder Years

Jay Ellis, Insecure

Outstanding actress in a comedy series

Issa Rae, Insecure *WINNER

Loretta Devine, Family Reunion

Regina Hall, Black Monday

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Outstanding drama series

9-1-1

All American

Godfather of Harlem

Pose

Queen Sugar *WINNER

Outstanding actor in a drama series

Billy Porter, Pose

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us *WINNER

Outstanding actress in a drama series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 *WINNER

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar

Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)

Colin in Black & White *WINNER

Genius: Aretha

Love Life

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

The Underground Railroad

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)

Anthony Mackie, Solos

Jaden Michael, Colin in Black & White

Kevin Hart, True Story *WINNER

Wesley Snipes, True Story

William Jackson Harper, Love Life

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)

Betty Gabriel, Clickbait

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Jodie Turner-Smith, Anne Boleyn

Taraji P. Henson, Annie Live! *WINNER

Outstanding new artist

Cynthia Erivo

Jimmie Allen

Saweetie *WINNER

Tems

Zoe Wees

Outstanding male artist

Anthony Hamilton *WINNER

Drake

Givēon

J. Cole

Lil Nas X

Outstanding female artist

H.E.R.

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Chlöe

Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER

Outstanding album

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER

When It's All Said and Done... Take Time, Givēon