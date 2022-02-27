PSL final: Twitterati praise David Wiese for sensational 28-run cameo

Twitterati lauded all-rounder David Wiese for his brutal 28-run cameo off just eight balls with three sixes and one four as it helped Lahore Qalandars reach 180 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final against Multan Sultans.

Wiese scored 28 runs at a staggering strike rate of 350.00, and with Harry Brook, he forged a brilliant 43-run stand in just 2.4 overs which changed the momentum in Lahore's favour who were put under the pump by Multan.

Wiese was also the star in Lahore's Eliminator 2 clash against Islamabad United as he scored crucial boundaries in the late overs and also took the final wicket while defending the total.

And in today's final as well, after Mohammad Hafeez laid the foundation with a 69-run knock, Wiese made most of it, as he smacked three massive sixes to take Lahore to give Multan a tough 181-run target.

Meanwhile, the fans on the microblogging, Twitter, website praised Wiese.



