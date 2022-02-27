 
sports
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Fakahr Zaman completes his PSL 7 goal

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Lahore Qalandars big-hitter Fakhar Zaman smashes a shot during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 match. — PCB/File
Lahore Qalandars' big-hitter Fakhar Zaman smashes a shot during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 match. — PCB/File

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars' big-hitter Fakhar Zaman has completed his goal of being the leading run-scorer in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was able to hit the most runs.

Fakhar Zaman was able to score 588 runs in a single edition — the most by any batter in PSL history — in a total of 13 matches at a strike rate of 152.72.

The batter's highest score in the tournament was 106 against Karachi Kings in the league stage of PSL 7. He is also the third-highest scorer of PSL, with 1,939 to his name.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News on January 24, the 31-year-old cricketer had said that the side will not let fans down and will surely provide them moments to cheer.

“I was never able to achieve the feat of becoming the leading scorer in PSL, but this time, I am eyeing to win the best batsman of the tournament award in the PSL and I’ll surely try to score maximum runs for my team,” he said while sharing his hope.

