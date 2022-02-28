Despite loss, Mohammad Rizwan’s impressive performance wins hearts

Photo—Twitter

Shaheen Afridi has became the youngest captain to lift the PSL trophy.

Shadab Khan declared as the best bowler of the tournament.

Fakhar Zaman begged best better award in the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League.

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has turned out to be another astonishing and phenomenal event for Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan despite losing against Qalandars in the PSL7 final.

Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan has remained consistent and indomitable throughout the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League as he was declared the Player of HBL PSL 7 on Sunday.

Rizwan remained a reliable top-order batter for Multan Sultans when he finished the tournament with 546 runs at a strike rate of 126.68 and inspired his side to the final after winning nine out of 10 league matches.

Multan Sultans skipper has also scored the most number of the fifties for his side. In 12 matches of the tournament, Rizwan had smashed seven fifties with an average of 68.25 while his highest total was 83 against Quetta Gladiators.

Rizwan also collected the wicketkeeper of the HBL PSL 2022 award. In 12 matches, he accounted for nine batters behind the stumps.

He also holds the record of dismissing most batsmen in an innings behind stumps against Peshawar Zalmi.

It is pertinent to mention here that, earlier in the year, Mohammad Rizwan was declared the Most Valuable Cricketer as well as the T20I Cricketer as part of the PCB Awards 2021.

Fairy-tale ending for Lahore Qalandars as 7-year drought ends with PSL trophy

On Sunday, Lahore Qalandars put up a clinical performance to defeat Multan Sultans by 42 runs and bag their first Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was impressive throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL), on Sunday achieved a tournament record as he led the Lahore Qalandars to their maiden victory.

The 21-year-old became the youngest captain to lift the PSL trophy as Lahore handed Multan Sultans a 42-run defeat at the Gaddafi Stadium.