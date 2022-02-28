 
sports
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
SDSports desk

Fakhar’s impressive performance proves sheer consistency throughout PSL7

By
SDSports desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Photo—Twitter
Photo—Twitter

  • Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan declared as Player of HBL PSL 7.
  • Fakhar Zaman named as best batter in the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League.  
  • Shadab Khan declared as the best bowler of the tournament.

Lahore Qalandars opener Fakhar Zaman also had a momentous event as his side won their maiden PSL title and he was named as the best batter in the seventh season of the Pakistan Super League.

Fakhar Zaman scored 588 runs with a strike rate of almost 153, which included a spectacular maiden century against the Karachi Kings and seven half-centuries.

The flamboyant Fakhar Zaman had also beaten Babar Azam's record of scoring the most runs and most fifty-plus in a single edition of the competition.

Fakhar Zaman also claimed the second spot for hitting the most sixes throughout the competition. He hit 20 sixes and 53 boundaries, which is truly a product of his sheer hard work on the ground.

Fairytale ending for Lahore Qalandars as 7-year drought ends with PSL trophy

On Sunday Lahore Qalandars put up a clinical performance to defeat Multan Sultans by 42 runs and bag their first Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was impressive throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL), on Sunday achieved a tournament record as he led Lahore Qalandars to their maiden victory.

The 21-year-old became the youngest captain to lift the PSL trophy as Lahore handed Multan Sultans a 42-run defeat at the Gaddafi Stadium.

More From Sports:

PSL 2022: Shadab hailed for his all round performance

PSL 2022: Shadab hailed for his all round performance
Despite loss, Mohammad Rizwan’s impressive performance wins hearts

Despite loss, Mohammad Rizwan’s impressive performance wins hearts
PSL final: Shaheen Shah Afridi proves Shahid Afridi wrong

PSL final: Shaheen Shah Afridi proves Shahid Afridi wrong
PM Imran Khan's prediction about Shaheen Shah Afridi lifting PSL trophy comes true

PM Imran Khan's prediction about Shaheen Shah Afridi lifting PSL trophy comes true
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Fakahr Zaman completes his PSL 7 goal

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Fakahr Zaman completes his PSL 7 goal
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shaheen Shah Afridi creates PSL history

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shaheen Shah Afridi creates PSL history
PSL final: Twitterati praise David Wiese for sensational 28-run cameo

PSL final: Twitterati praise David Wiese for sensational 28-run cameo
PSL final: Fans praise Hafeez for dismissing Rizwan in Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans clash

PSL final: Fans praise Hafeez for dismissing Rizwan in Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans clash
PSL final: How much prize money will the winning team receive?

PSL final: How much prize money will the winning team receive?
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Fakhar Zaman misses out on major PSL record

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Fakhar Zaman misses out on major PSL record
Pak vs Aus: Iftikhar and Wasim to replace Faheem and Hasan in Test series

Pak vs Aus: Iftikhar and Wasim to replace Faheem and Hasan in Test series
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: PSL final memes flood Twitter

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: PSL final memes flood Twitter

Latest

view all