Fakhar’s impressive performance proves sheer consistency throughout PSL7

Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan declared as Player of HBL PSL 7.

Fakhar Zaman named as best batter in the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League.

Shadab Khan declared as the best bowler of the tournament.

Lahore Qalandars opener Fakhar Zaman also had a momentous event as his side won their maiden PSL title and he was named as the best batter in the seventh season of the Pakistan Super League.

Fakhar Zaman scored 588 runs with a strike rate of almost 153, which included a spectacular maiden century against the Karachi Kings and seven half-centuries.

The flamboyant Fakhar Zaman had also beaten Babar Azam's record of scoring the most runs and most fifty-plus in a single edition of the competition.

Fakhar Zaman also claimed the second spot for hitting the most sixes throughout the competition. He hit 20 sixes and 53 boundaries, which is truly a product of his sheer hard work on the ground.

Fairytale ending for Lahore Qalandars as 7-year drought ends with PSL trophy

On Sunday Lahore Qalandars put up a clinical performance to defeat Multan Sultans by 42 runs and bag their first Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was impressive throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL), on Sunday achieved a tournament record as he led Lahore Qalandars to their maiden victory.

The 21-year-old became the youngest captain to lift the PSL trophy as Lahore handed Multan Sultans a 42-run defeat at the Gaddafi Stadium.