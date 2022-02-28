 
world
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Woman loots people by scaring them with snake

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Screengrab via CCTV footage — Times of India
Screengrab via CCTV footage — Times of India 

  • Snake burglar woman spotted in India's Chennai.
  • Police say they have begun a search for the woman.
  • Woman reportedly lives in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu.

TAMBARAM: A woman in the Tambaram area of Chennai in India has reportedly escaped after looting money from residents by threatening them with a snake.

Police said they have begun a search for the woman who, according to the residents, took money and clothes after threatening them with the deadly reptile, The Times of India reported.

A viral video, which was shot by a resident, showed the woman begging people for money and taking the snake out of a box if they refused to pay her.

The footage further showed her summoning the snake out of the box by playing an instrument. Almost all residents in the area were looted this way, the report said.

Residents also told the police that the woman lives in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu and allegedly took an electric multiple unit (EMU) train to visit her son who lives in Tambaram. 

More From World:

Groom rejected by bride on wedding day for being bald

Groom rejected by bride on wedding day for being bald
'Suprised' woman finds her iPhone after 10 years in toilet

'Suprised' woman finds her iPhone after 10 years in toilet
No more evacuations until situation improves for Afghans abroad: Taliban

No more evacuations until situation improves for Afghans abroad: Taliban
Plane with 14 people on board crashes in Comoros

Plane with 14 people on board crashes in Comoros
Search underway for missing Indonesians as boat capsizes off Malaysia, killing 11

Search underway for missing Indonesians as boat capsizes off Malaysia, killing 11
Afghan universities reopen, but few women return

Afghan universities reopen, but few women return
Ukraine conflict: India’s Russia stance perturbs US

Ukraine conflict: India’s Russia stance perturbs US
Biden nominates first Black woman to Supreme Court

Biden nominates first Black woman to Supreme Court
Watch: Ukrainian father bids emotional farewell to daughter

Watch: Ukrainian father bids emotional farewell to daughter

World COVID-19 cases continue retreat, except in Asia

World COVID-19 cases continue retreat, except in Asia
Even war cannot come in the way of love: Couple marries in Kyiv's monastery amid air raid sirens

Even war cannot come in the way of love: Couple marries in Kyiv's monastery amid air raid sirens
New study shows what human body experiences right before death

New study shows what human body experiences right before death

Latest

view all