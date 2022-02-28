Woman loots people by scaring them with snake

Screengrab via CCTV footage — Times of India

Snake burglar woman spotted in India's Chennai.

Police say they have begun a search for the woman.

Woman reportedly lives in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu.

TAMBARAM: A woman in the Tambaram area of Chennai in India has reportedly escaped after looting money from residents by threatening them with a snake.



Police said they have begun a search for the woman who, according to the residents, took money and clothes after threatening them with the deadly reptile, The Times of India reported.

A viral video, which was shot by a resident, showed the woman begging people for money and taking the snake out of a box if they refused to pay her.

The footage further showed her summoning the snake out of the box by playing an instrument. Almost all residents in the area were looted this way, the report said.



Residents also told the police that the woman lives in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu and allegedly took an electric multiple unit (EMU) train to visit her son who lives in Tambaram.