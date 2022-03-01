 
sports
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
Pak vs Aus: Haris Rauf tests coronavirus positive ahead of first Test

Pacer Haris Rauf. — AFP/File
  • Haris Rauf tests positive upon rapid antigen test, PCB says.
  • "Further details will be provided in due course," PCB says.
  • Three-match Test series to kickstart on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

LAHORE: Pacer Haris Rauf has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the start of the Pakistan-Australia series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Tuesday.

In an update released today evening, the cricket board said Rauf tested positive upon his rapid antigen test, following which he was sent into isolation.

"Further details will be provided in due course," the board.

The three-match Test series will kickstart on March 4 in Rawalpindi, while the city police have finalised security arrangements, and over 4,000 policemen will be deployed for the event.

Read more: Iftikhar and Wasim to replace Faheem and Hasan in Test series

Last week, the PCB had announced minor changes to the 15-man squad after all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali were ruled out of the series due to injuries.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Iftikhar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr were been included in Pakistan’s Test squad for the first match in their place.

Squad: 

  • Babar Azam (captain) 
  • Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) 
  • Abdullah Shafique 
  • Azhar Ali 
  • Fawad Alam 
  • Haris Rauf 
  • Iftikhar Ahmed 
  • Imam-ul-Haq 
  • Mohammad Wasim Jnr 
  • Nauman Ali 
  • Sajid Khan 
  • Saud Shakeel 
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi 
  • Shan Masood
  • Zahid Mahmood 

Test schedule:

  • March 4-8 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi
  • March 12-16 – 2nd Test, Karachi
  • March 21-25 – 3rd Test, Lahore

