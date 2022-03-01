Pak vs Aus: Haris Rauf tests coronavirus positive ahead of first Test

Pacer Haris Rauf. — AFP/File

Haris Rauf tests positive upon rapid antigen test, PCB says.

"Further details will be provided in due course," PCB says.

Three-match Test series to kickstart on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

LAHORE: Pacer Haris Rauf has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the start of the Pakistan-Australia series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Tuesday.

In an update released today evening, the cricket board said Rauf tested positive upon his rapid antigen test, following which he was sent into isolation.

"Further details will be provided in due course," the board.

The three-match Test series will kickstart on March 4 in Rawalpindi, while the city police have finalised security arrangements, and over 4,000 policemen will be deployed for the event.



Last week, the PCB had announced minor changes to the 15-man squad after all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali were ruled out of the series due to injuries.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Iftikhar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr were been included in Pakistan’s Test squad for the first match in their place.

Squad:

Babar Azam (captain)

Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain)

Abdullah Shafique

Azhar Ali

Fawad Alam

Haris Rauf

Iftikhar Ahmed

Imam-ul-Haq

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Nauman Ali

Sajid Khan

Saud Shakeel

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shan Masood

Zahid Mahmood

