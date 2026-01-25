 
Geo News

'Sad moment for game': Crickters' body laments Bangladesh's absence from T20 World Cup 2026

WCA Chief Executive Tom Moffat calls for "uniting the sport, not dividing it"

By
Reuters
|

January 25, 2026

Bangladesh players line up during the national anthems before the match in Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on September 24, 2025. — Reuters
Bangladesh players line up during the national anthems before the match in Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on September 24, 2025. — Reuters

NEW DELHI: The absence of Bangladesh from next month's T20 World Cup is a sad moment for the game and should serve as a call for stakeholders to work towards uniting the sport, not dividing it, the international cricketers' association said on Sunday.

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the 20-team showpiece on Saturday following their refusal to tour India over safety concerns in the wake of soured political relations between the Asian neighbours.

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Bangladesh's request to move their matches to tournament co-host Sri Lanka, saying it was not feasible to change the schedule so close to the February 7 start of the tournament.

"The withdrawal of Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup, and resulting absence of a valued cricketing nation from cricket's pinnacle international T20 event, is a sad moment for our sport, the Bangladesh players and fans, and Ba," World Cricketers' Association (WCA) Chief Executive Tom Moffat said in a statement.

"Rather than allowing division or exclusion to take hold, we call on the game’s leaders to work with all stakeholders, including Governing Bodies, leagues and players, to unite the sport, not divide it."

The events underline the current tension in South Asian cricket.

India's fraught political relations with Pakistan prompted the ICC to broker an arrangement allowing them to play at a neutral venue when their neighbour hosts a global tournament.

Pakistan are set to play all their matches at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka, though the country's board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday their participation was still not confirmed.

"The prime minister is not in Pakistan right now. When he returns, I'll be able to give you our final decision," Naqvi, who is also the country's interior minister, told reporters.

Moffat said the WCA had become increasingly concerned by agreements not being honoured in the sport and by a lack of meaningful consultation with players and their representatives.

"It also highlights significant issues with the game's existing operating model at the global level," he added.

"These issues, if continued to be left unaddressed, will weaken trust, unity, and ultimately the health and future of the game we love."

In another letter to ICC, Bangladesh 'reiterate refusal' to play T20 World Cup in India
In another letter to ICC, Bangladesh 'reiterate refusal' to play T20 World Cup in India
Babar, Shaheen return as Pakistan name squad for Australia T20I series
Babar, Shaheen return as Pakistan name squad for Australia T20I series
Fifa president says he will visit Pakistan 'soon' to promote football video
Fifa president says he will visit Pakistan 'soon' to promote football
Haris Rauf breaks silence on likely omission from T20 World Cup squad
Haris Rauf breaks silence on likely omission from T20 World Cup squad
Bangladesh will not come to India for T20 World Cup: cricket board
Bangladesh will not come to India for T20 World Cup: cricket board
Babar Azam leaves BBL early after being called up for Pakistan camp video
Babar Azam leaves BBL early after being called up for Pakistan camp
Zimbabwe reach U19 World Cup Super Sixes despite loss to Pakistan
Zimbabwe reach U19 World Cup Super Sixes despite loss to Pakistan
Pakistan 'may boycott T20 World Cup 2026' if Bangladesh decides against participation video
Pakistan 'may boycott T20 World Cup 2026' if Bangladesh decides against participation