Highest-ever payout in women's club football awaits Champions Cup winners

Total payout of close to USD 4m distributed among six participants based on their performance

January 24, 2026

Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius celebrates scoring their first goal against Aston Villa in Women's FA Cup with teammates January 18, 2026. 

The winning team at the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup will earn $2.3 million, the highest single payout ever awarded in women’s club football.

The runner-up in the Feb. 1 final at London’s Arsenal Stadium will receive $1 million, with the losing semi-finalists each taking home $200,000. The two teams already eliminated – New Zealand’s Auckland United FC and China’s Wuhan Chegu Jiangda WFC – each pocketed $100,000.

The semi-finals are on Wednesday at Brentford Stadium in West London, with NWSL club Gotham FC facing Brazil’s SC Corinthians followed by local favourite Arsenal Women FC against Morocco’s AS FAR.

“A total payout of close to USD 4 million distributed among the six participants based on their performance is a clear statement of the belief in women’s club football and the players, teams and competitions driving its continued rise,” said FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom.

“It reflects the global growth of the women’s game and FIFA’s commitment to making targeted, meaningful investments that strengthen women’s club football for the long term. Our focus is clear: to continue investing in, growing and elevating women’s club football at every level – ensuring that opportunity, visibility and value keep pace with the exceptional performances seen on the pitch.”

