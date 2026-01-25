PCB announces player auction date for PSL 11

Lahore Qalanders' captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) celebrates with the trophy with players during the victory ceremony at the end of PSL X final at the Qaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — X/@lahoreqalandars

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the date for the players' auction for the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), following consultations with all participants during a comprehensive workshop held at Gaddafi Stadium.

The session was chaired by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and PSL CEO Salman Naseer and attended by all eight franchise representatives, PSL officials, members of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, PCB officials, and other capped players.

Top performers from previous PSL editions, including leading run-scorers Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman and leading wicket-takers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi, were also present.

During the workshop, the PSL management presented a detailed overview of the retention and auction process, engaging all participants in consultation.

It was confirmed that the PSL 11 Player Auction will take place on Wednesday, 11 February.

During the workshop, PCB also revealed the base prices for players for the upcoming auction, along with the minimum incremental bids in PKR.

The base prices have been set at Rs42 million, Rs22 million, Rs11 million, and Rs6000,000, giving franchises a clear framework for player valuations.

The minimum bid increments were also announced, with Rs250,000 applicable for bids under Rs11 million, Rs500,000 for bids under Rs22 million, Rs1,000,000 for bids under Rs42 million, and Rs1,500,000 for bids above Rs42 million.

Franchises may bid higher than the minimum increments. Each squad will include 16 to 20 players, with five to seven foreign players depending on squad size, and must field three to four foreign players in the playing XI.

A minimum of two uncapped Under-23 players must be in the squad, with one in the playing XI.

Players retained or picked in PSL 11 will sign two-year contracts with their franchises.

Franchises can retain a maximum of seven players for PSL 12, followed by a grand auction where a maximum of five players can be retained. Released players will return to the auction pool.

Franchises may also directly sign one foreign player who did not participate in PSL 10. The team purse of Rs450 million may be extended to Rs505 million to accommodate these signings, with PCB support for elite foreign players.

In the session, chairman Naqvi highlighted the importance of collaborative planning in shaping the future of PSL.

He said that the consultative session brought together franchises, players, and management, fostering an environment for strategic decision-making aimed at strengthening the league.

"Today’s consultative session brought together franchises, players, and management to make strategic decisions that will shape a bright future for the PSL. The Player Auction model offers players better financial opportunities and makes the league more competitive and transparent," Naqvi said.

Salman Naseer, CEO of PSL, underlined the transformative impact of the auction system on the league’s operations.

He described the current phase as a “new era” for the PSL, explaining that the auction modernises player recruitment, encourages fairness, and boosts the league’s overall appeal to players, franchises, and fans alike.

"The PSL’s new era is here. The auction system modernises recruitment, promotes fairness, and enhances the league’s appeal for players, franchises, and fans. The feedback from today’s workshop will guide a successful auction next month, with more excitement to come," Naseer said.