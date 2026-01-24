Pakistan-India clash confirmed in U19 World Cup Super Sixes stage

India's Henil Patel plays a shot during their U19 Asia Cup 2025 game against Pakistan at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, UAE, December 14, 2025. — ACC

Pakistan and India will clash on February 1 after Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the final group-stage match at the Queens Sports Club on Saturday, confirming the Super Sixes lineup of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026.

RS Ambrish's four-wicket haul, followed by captain Ayush Mhatre's half-century, led India to a commanding seven-wicket victory over New Zealand, helping them finish at the top of the Group B standings with an unbeaten record.

With the conclusion of the group stage, the Super Sixers lineup was also confirmed, with three teams each from Group A and D forming Group 1 of the upcoming stage, while Group 2 will feature three top sides from Group B and C.

Consequently, two-time champions Pakistan, who finished second in the Group C standings, will be locking horns with New Zealand on January 27, followed by the high-octane clash against India on February 1.

Pakistan enter the stage with two points, which they carried forward with the victory over Zimbabwe, and would ideally need to win both their Super Sixes matches to qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on February 3 and 4, respectively.

For the unversed, the top two teams from each Super Sixes group will advance into the knockouts, while the final of the 16-team tournament is slated to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on February 6.

Remaining schedule of U19 World Cup 2026

January 25, 2026

Australia vs South Africa at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

West Indies vs Ireland at High Performance Oval, Windhoek

January 26, 2026

USA vs Scotland at Harare Sports Club, Harare

England vs Bangladesh at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

January 27, 2026

Pakistan vs New Zealand at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs India at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

January 28, 2026

Australia vs West Indies at Harare Sports Club, Harare

January 29, 2026

South Africa vs Sri Lanka at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

January 30, 2026

Afghanistan vs Ireland at Harare Sports Club, Harare

New Zealand vs England at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

January 31, 2026

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club, Harare

February 1, 2026

Pakistan vs India at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

February 3

Semi-final 1 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

February 4

Semi-final 2 at Harare Sports Club, Harare

February 6

Final at Harare Sports Club, Harare