Prince Harry ‘feeds off Meghan’s confidence', looks 'out of place'

Prince Harry looked "out of place" during his recent TV appearance with wife Meghan Markle, according to a body language expert.



The Duke of Sussex’s body position was almost an unconscious way of him 'feeding off Meghan’s confidence on stage', claimed the exert.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and appeared at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles where they accepted an award for their humanitarian work.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Darren Stanton analysed the royal couple's appearance for Express.co.uk.



He said: “Footage of Harry and Meghan during their recent appearance at the NAACP awards makes for interesting viewing. Harry was not looking like his normal, relaxed self. Instead, his face was flushed and he displayed odd body language while up on stage. “If you notice the angle of Harry’s body in relation to Meghan’s, he pretty much has his posture turned to the left so he is facing her.

"Prince Harry’s body position here is almost an unconscious way of him feeding off of Meghan’s confidence on stage," according to the expert.

