Watch: Customs catches man smuggling gold stitched onto burqa at airport

Hyderabad Customs caught a man smuggling gold stitched onto a burqa at the airport. — Screengrab/Twitter

Hyderabad Customs file a case against man for smuggling over a hundred beads of gold.

Video shows a person removing gold from burqa that was found in his checked-in luggage.

Gold was worth 18 lakh Indian rupees.

A male passenger carrying 350 grams of gold — worth 1.8 million Indian rupees — was caught at the Hyderabad Airport in India.

Hyderabad Customs filed a case against the man for smuggling over a hundred beads of gold that were stitched onto a burqa, a long dress for women, according to NDTV.

In the video posted by Hyderabad Customs on Twitter, a person could be seen removing gold from the burqa that was found in his checked-in luggage as he was about to board a FlyDubai flight.

The video was watched more than 6,000 times on the microblogging platform after it was posted.

The incident was not an isolated one at the Hyderabad Airport as several other similar smuggling attempts have been foiled by the customs in the past too. A Sudanese passenger was once caught carrying gold worth 5.7 million Indian rupees in her innerwear, while another passenger had concealed gold worth 4.7 million Indian rupees under bandages.