Shoaib Akhtar takes a jibe at Shahid Afridi on his birthday

Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi laugh in an undated picture shared by the former fast bowler. — Twitter/Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar took a jibe at his former teammate Shahid Afridi while wishing him on his birthday.

Akhtar tweeted happy birthday while tagging Afridi in his tweet.

Right after the wish, Akhtar asked the former Pakistan captain to share his correct birth date, saying “ab toh sahi wali bata day lala” (tell the correct one, now).

The former Pakistan captain’s date of birth has generated a lot of controversy throughout his career. Now, that Afridi has retired Akhtar had used the opportunity to ask him his real date of birth.

Shortly after Akhtar tweeted, Afridi thanked his former teammate and said: "Time is running brother".

However, according to Espncricinfo Afridi had revealed in his autobiography “Game Changer” that he was born in 1975. However, the publication said that Afridi in the book did not share a month or day.

But the publication contended that if Afridi was born in 1975 then “that makes him, potentially, five years older than what he is: official records, including ESPNcricinfo's player profile pages record his date of birth as March 1, 1980”.