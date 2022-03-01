 
sports
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Shoaib Akhtar takes a jibe at Shahid Afridi on his birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi laugh in an undated picture shared by the former fast bowler. — Twitter/Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi laugh in an undated picture shared by the former fast bowler. — Twitter/Shoaib Akhtar  

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar took a jibe at his former teammate Shahid Afridi while wishing him on his birthday.

Akhtar tweeted happy birthday while tagging Afridi in his tweet.

Right after the wish, Akhtar asked the former Pakistan captain to share his correct birth date, saying “ab toh sahi wali bata day lala” (tell the correct one, now).

The former Pakistan captain’s date of birth has generated a lot of controversy throughout his career. Now, that Afridi has retired Akhtar had used the opportunity to ask him his real date of birth.

Shortly after Akhtar tweeted, Afridi thanked his former teammate and said: "Time is running brother".  

However, according to Espncricinfo Afridi had revealed in his autobiography “Game Changer” that he was born in 1975. However, the publication said that Afridi in the book did not share a month or day.

But the publication contended that if Afridi was born in 1975 then “that makes him, potentially, five years older than what he is: official records, including ESPNcricinfo's player profile pages record his date of birth as March 1, 1980”.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Aus: Haris Rauf tests coronavirus positive ahead of first Test

Pak vs Aus: Haris Rauf tests coronavirus positive ahead of first Test
Pak vs Aus: NCOC allows 100% spectators at stadiums

Pak vs Aus: NCOC allows 100% spectators at stadiums
Erin Holland bids adieu to Pakistani fans as PSL 2022 wraps up

Erin Holland bids adieu to Pakistani fans as PSL 2022 wraps up
What will Erin Holland miss after conclusion of PSL 2022?

What will Erin Holland miss after conclusion of PSL 2022?
'Stealing quiet moments mid-match': Sania Mirza shares athletic throwback snapshot

'Stealing quiet moments mid-match': Sania Mirza shares athletic throwback snapshot
Shaheen Shah Afridi misses Rashid Khan after Lahore Qalandars' maiden PSL 7 title

Shaheen Shah Afridi misses Rashid Khan after Lahore Qalandars' maiden PSL 7 title
Pak vs Aus: Aussie player’s family receives ‘death threat from India’ ahead of Test

Pak vs Aus: Aussie player’s family receives ‘death threat from India’ ahead of Test
Sania Mirza lavishes praise on Mohammad Hafeez after Lahore Qalandars PSL triumph

Sania Mirza lavishes praise on Mohammad Hafeez after Lahore Qalandars PSL triumph
PSL 2022 successful due to energetic crowd: Ramiz Raja

PSL 2022 successful due to energetic crowd: Ramiz Raja
WATCH: Qalandars deliver PSL 2022 trophy to Aqib Javed's doorstep after victory

WATCH: Qalandars deliver PSL 2022 trophy to Aqib Javed's doorstep after victory
Mohammad Rizwan named skipper of PSL 2022 team

Mohammad Rizwan named skipper of PSL 2022 team
PSL 7: Babar Azam breaks his silence over Lahore Qalandars' victory

PSL 7: Babar Azam breaks his silence over Lahore Qalandars' victory

Latest

view all