Hasan Ali signs for Lancashire Cricket

Pakistani seamer Hassan Ali. — AFP/File

Hasan Ali says he is excited to play English county cricket for first time.

The 27-year-old is a proven wicket-taker in red-ball cricket.

“I am very proud to follow in the footsteps of Wasim Akram," he says.

Lancashire Cricket has roped in Pakistani seamer Hassan Ali for the first six matches of the 2022 LV= Insurance County Championship, a statement from the cricket club said Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is a proven wicket-taker in red-ball cricket, with 72 wickets at an average of 21 in Test matches and an overall First-Class tally of 244 wickets at 23.

Hassan first played for Pakistan in August 2016 in a One-Day International (ODI) before making his T20 International debut against England at Emirates Old Trafford.

He then made his Test bow against the West Indies in early 2017 and has gone on to feature 17 times for his country in red-ball cricket, proving a difficult proposition for batters with his constant tight lines and variations.

The right-arm medium-fast bowler has since gone on to claim six five-fors at Test level, including against the number one ranked side, New Zealand.

Hassan was named in Pakistan's squad for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England and played a key role as Pakistan were crowned champions.

He spearheaded the Pakistan attack, taking 17 wickets to finish as leading wicket-taker — and Player of the Tournament — while only conceding 4.29 runs per over.

He will arrive at the Emirates Old Trafford on April 1 and will be in contention to make his English county debut against Kent at Canterbury on April 14. Hassan will be available until after Lancashire’s match against Essex, which starts on May 19 at the Emirates Old Trafford.

Speaking after agreeing to join Lancashire Cricket, Hassan Ali said: “I am very excited at the prospect of playing county cricket in England for the first time in my career.

“Emirates Old Trafford is a stadium that holds special memories for me, after making my T20 International debut against England there in 2016.

“I am very proud to follow in the footsteps of Wasim Akram, a Pakistan legend, who always talks so highly of his time with Lancashire. I can’t wait to join up with the squad in April and I hope to make a significant contribution in the games that I play.”