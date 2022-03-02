 
entertainment
Jonas Brothers announce upcoming five-night Las Vegas Residency

Jonas Brothers announce upcoming five-night Las Vegas Residency

Jonas Brothers announce intentions to ‘kick-off Summer’ with their upcoming five-night Residency in Las Vegas.

The dynamic brothers announced their plans on Twitter and Nick was the one to do the honours.

He issued the announcement with a simultaneous link to tickets and even added a caption that read, “Best way to kick off summer 2022?? With my brothers in Vegas [sunglasses emoji] Tickets on sale Monday, March 7th!! Let’s get it!!” (sic)

Check it out below:

The post also included a video that contains a collage of every past performance the boys have done together and also teases, dates, times and live streaming destinations.

The performance is slated for the 3rd, 4th, 9th, 10th and 11th of June 2022 and will be hosted at Park MGM. Tickets for the event go live from Monday 10 am PT time.

This news comes after the boys’ six-year-long hiatus, from music, excluding their other escapades like the Amazon Original film titled Chasing Happiness. 

