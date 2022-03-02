WhatsApp to animate message reactions option

Representational image. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature, message reactions and WABetainfo has now reported that there is something more about this feature.

Besides the option to react to a message through the reactions button, WhatsApp will soon roll out a new animation effect with it.



This, however, is nothing very important, but it shows that the company is keeping small details in view before finally releasing the feature.

The WhatsApp news tracker elaborated how the new feature would work through a video but we will show this to you through the screengrabs taken from it.

As you can see, a tab with multiple reaction options pops up when a message within the WhatsApp chat is selected. When the users will tap any of these options, the reaction will be sent in the form of an animation.

The feature is under development for WhatsApp Beta on both Android and iOS and WhatsApp web version.