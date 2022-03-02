 
sports
Here's how Sania Mirza looks without makeup

Sania Mirza hits a tennis ball with her racket — Instagram
Tennis star Sania Mirza is known for posting her gorgeous pictures on social media and she is not afraid of going completely makeup-free in front of the camera either. 

The 35-year-old took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday and posted a snap in which she appeared to be wearing no makeup at all. 

"Freckles, sweat, tennis," she captioned the picture.

The player could be seen wearing a white shirt along with a cap while posing for the camera on a tennis court.

— Screengrab via Sania Mirzas Instagram Story
She reposted a video captioned as "amazing practice" after the selfie.

In the video, she could be seen flashing a "peace sign" after the practice session. 

Earlier, while talking about her career plans, the star player had said that she feels that her body is wearing down as she does not have the same energy levels that she used to have in the past. 

"There are more days than there used to be where I don't feel like doing that. I've always said that I will play until I enjoy that grind, the process which I'm not sure I'm enjoying as much anymore," the athlete said. 

"Having said that, I still want to play the season because I'm enjoying it enough to play the year. I've worked very hard to come back, get fit, lose weight and try to set a good example for mothers, new mothers to follow their dreams as much as they can. Beyond this season, I don't feel my body doing it," Mirza had added.

