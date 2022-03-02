 
sports
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Aus: Who will commentate for Benaud-Qadir Trophy?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

— Pakistan Cricket Board announces commentators for Benaud-Gadir Trophy. — PCB 

  • Five-week tour includes three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.
  • Rob Key, Michael Kasprowicz, Bazid Khan, Urooj Mumtaz, Waqar Younis to commentate.
  • Sikander Bakht and Zainab Abbas will host the pre and post-match shows along with Neroli Meadows. 

Rob Key, Michael Kasprowicz Simon Katich will be among the commentators that will call Australia’s first tour to Pakistan in 24 years, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The tour is set to commence from March 4 with the first Test at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. In addition to the three-Test series, which will be played for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, the five-week tour also includes three ODIs and one T20I.

“Rob Key of England, Australia’s Michael Kasprowicz and Pakistan trio of Bazid Khan, Urooj Mumtaz and Waqar Younis will commentate through the tour from March 4 to April 5,” said the PCB.

On the other hand, Australian Simon Katich, who will be commentating for the first time, will only feature in the Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

“Sikander Bakht and Zainab Abbas will host the pre- and post-match shows along with Neroli Meadows, who will only be available for first two Test matches,” said the PCB.

While sharing more details about the broadcast, the PCB said that the series will include 28 cameras, along with a buggy cam. Hawk-Eye and Ultra Edge will be part of the Decision Review System (DRS) Technology, it added.

“Broadcast coverage of this much-anticipated series will be available through PTV (Pakistan), Etisalat (Middle-East and North Africa), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky NZ (New Zealand), Fox Sports (Australia), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sony (South Asia outside Pakistan), Super Sports (Sub-Saharan Africa), Willow TV (North America), ICC TV and Daraz (live streaming partner),” said the PCB.

