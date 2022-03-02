Pak vs Aus: Shahid Afridi thanks Australian batsman Steve Smith

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and Australian batsman Steve Smith. — PCB/Reuters/File

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi thanked Australian batsman Steve Smith for his kind words about Pakistan while welcoming his side to the country after 24 years.

“Thank you for your words Steve Smith and a very warm welcome to the entire Cricket Australia squad to Pakistan,” tweeted Afridi in response to Smith’s comments to UK-based Sky Sports.

Afridi told the Australian batter that Pakistanis are “very welcoming and known” for their hospitality. He added that Pakistanis were ecstatic to see their favourite stars playing in Pakistan.

“Looking forward to see[ing] some quality cricket ahead,” said Afridi.

In the video that was retweeted by Afridi, the Australian batsman was responding to the death threat received by spinner Ashton Agar via social media.

“We are aware of social media and you know unfortunate events that can occur on platforms across social media. You know we have got a lot of people working with us [and] we trust our security and everyone involved,” said Smith.



The Australian shared that his countrymen were “feeling incredibly safe” in Pakistan, adding that they will be “guided” by their security and the people that they trust.

Aussie player’s family receives ‘death threat from India’

Sky Sports had asked Smith about the "death threat" received by his fellow countryman Ashton Agar.

Earlier this week it was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Cricket Australia, and government security agencies have begun an investigation into the threat.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, a message was sent to Agar’s partner, Madeleine, on social media, which was immediately reported to CA and the PCB.

The cricket board, however, clarified that "extensive security plans are in place for this type of social media activity."

In a bid to sabotage Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan, a person from India had reportedly sent threats to the family of an Australian cricketer and had warned them of "dire consequences" if the player travels to Rawalpindi, security sources have revealed.

According to the international publication, the team spokesperson confirmed Agar was the subject of the death threat, but team security has investigated and does not believe it is a “credible threat”.

Taking notice of the viral news, Cricket Australia issued a statement saying that Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content have been investigated."

“There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which — in this case — is not considered a risk. No further comment will be made at this time," the Cricket Australia statement read.

“Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content have been investigated by the PCB, CA, and combined government security agencies,” the statement read.

Details of the threat

Sources told Geo News, the family of the Australian cricketer was sent threatening messages via a fake Instagram account —jyot.isharma391. The messenger warned him against playing in Pakistan.

The security sources said that the Instagram account was being handled from India’s Gujarat state. Providing further details of the account, the well-informed sources said that the Gujarat-based Mridul Tiwari, who is working as an environmental, health, and safety officer at the IMC Limited, has issued threatening messages to the cricketer’s family.

His e-mail address is mridul.tiwari07.com, while his phone number is 00917060185885.

India had been using "notorious tactics" in the past to make Pakistan a no-go zone for international cricket, sources said.

Earlier, West Indian cricketers were also issued threats to stop them from visiting Pakistan. The players had talked about the threats on social media and had asked their followers whether they should be opting for the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Pakistani tour.

New Zealand and England Cricket Board (ECB) had cancelled their scheduled tour after receiving the same types of threats.

Australia, however, expressed satisfaction over the foolproof security arrangements made by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the tour.