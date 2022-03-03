Pak vs Aus: Is rain going to spoil the much-awaited series in Rawalpindi?

Rain interrupts practice session at Rawalpindi

As the men's cricket teams of Pakistan and Australia prepare in Rawalpindi for the historic Test series that begins March 4, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain on days three, four, and five of the matches.

The home team has been practising hard over the last three days, while Australia began their preparations for the Test series opener.

Meanwhile, weather is expected to have a significant impact on the opening Test between Pakistan and Australia. For the first two days of the five-day match, the forecast is sunny to cloudy, but mild to moderate showers are likely on the final three days, according to the MET Department.



Pakistan hosted their first Test in Rawalpindi in ten years in 2019 against Sri Lanka. Three days of the Test match were ruined by rain, with matches only possible on days one and five.

Australia will face Pakistan in three Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and a Twenty20 International. Rawalpindi will host the opening Test and first white-ball leg of the series, while Karachi and Lahore will host the second and third Tests, respectively.

