 
sports
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Aus: Is rain going to spoil the much-awaited series in Rawalpindi?

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Rain interrupts practice session at Rawalpindi
Rain interrupts practice session at Rawalpindi 

As the men's cricket teams of Pakistan and Australia prepare in Rawalpindi for the historic Test series that begins March 4, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain on days three, four, and five of the matches.

Pak vs Aus: Is rain going to spoil the much-awaited series in Rawalpindi?

The home team has been practising hard over the last three days, while Australia began their preparations for the Test series opener.

Related items

Meanwhile, weather is expected to have a significant impact on the opening Test between Pakistan and Australia. For the first two days of the five-day match, the forecast is sunny to cloudy, but mild to moderate showers are likely on the final three days, according to the MET Department.

Pakistan hosted their first Test in Rawalpindi in ten years in 2019 against Sri Lanka. Three days of the Test match were ruined by rain, with matches only possible on days one and five.

Australia will face Pakistan in three Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and a Twenty20 International. Rawalpindi will host the opening Test and first white-ball leg of the series, while Karachi and Lahore will host the second and third Tests, respectively.

Schedule:

  • 4-8 March – 1st Test, Rawalpindi
  • 12-16 March – 2nd Test, Karachi
  • 21-25 March – 3rd Test, Lahore
  • 29 March – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
  • 31 March – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi
  • 2 April – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
  • 5 April – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi

More From Sports:

Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi sets eyes on buying famous Football club “Chelsea”

Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi sets eyes on buying famous Football club “Chelsea”
Pak vs Aus: Shahid Afridi thanks Australian batsman Steve Smith

Pak vs Aus: Shahid Afridi thanks Australian batsman Steve Smith
Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19
Pak vs Aus: Who will commentate for Benaud-Qadir Trophy?

Pak vs Aus: Who will commentate for Benaud-Qadir Trophy?
Here's how Sania Mirza looks without makeup

Here's how Sania Mirza looks without makeup

Pak vs Aus: Injury-hit Pakistan add Mohammad Abbas as reserve player in Test squad

Pak vs Aus: Injury-hit Pakistan add Mohammad Abbas as reserve player in Test squad
Pak vs Aus: Australia step into unknown for first Test in Pakistan since 1998

Pak vs Aus: Australia step into unknown for first Test in Pakistan since 1998
Pak vs Aus: PCB launches trophy named after maestro Qadir and magical Benaud

Pak vs Aus: PCB launches trophy named after maestro Qadir and magical Benaud
Pak vs Aus: Nathan Lyon hopes for a 3-0 win for Aussies

Pak vs Aus: Nathan Lyon hopes for a 3-0 win for Aussies
What was Erin Holland's favourite PSL 7 look on herself?

What was Erin Holland's favourite PSL 7 look on herself?
66-year old rivalry renewed: Five memorable Pakistan-Australia clashes

66-year old rivalry renewed: Five memorable Pakistan-Australia clashes
Six best players to watch out in Pakistan-Australia series

Six best players to watch out in Pakistan-Australia series

Latest

view all