David Beckham regrets not keeping Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's wedding gift for himself

FileFootage

David Beckham, who gifted an electric 1954 Jaguar to his son Brooklyn Beckham at his wedding to Nicola Peltz, expressed regret about not keeping one for himself.



Taking to Instagram, the football legend shared a photo of him sitting inside the car along with his wifey Victoria Beckham.

"Should have kept this car, it's soooo good," he wrote alongside the photo while adding, “@lunazdesign, please make me one. Happy birthday mama, @victoriabeckham.”

According to The Mirror, founder and CEO of David Lorenz said, “In creating this beautiful, electrified Jaguar XK140, we are honoured to bridge the gap between David Beckham’s professional life, where he is an investor in Lunaz and his family life.

"This remarkable car is the perfect gift to his son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law, Nicola on their wedding day. In every respect, this extraordinary electric classic car by Lunaz symbolises a bright, positive future,” he added.