 
world
Monday May 02 2022
By
Reuters

World's first NFT museum in Seattle aims to 'pull back the curtain' on blockchain art

By
Reuters

Monday May 02, 2022

A visitor takes pictures of signage during The Climate Conversation’ exhibition at Seattle NFT Museum, the first permanent blockchain-based digital art museum in the world, in Seattle, Washington, US, on April 16, 2022. — Reuters
A visitor takes pictures of signage during 'The Climate Conversation’ exhibition at Seattle NFT Museum, the first permanent blockchain-based digital art museum in the world, in Seattle, Washington, US, on April 16, 2022. — Reuters

SEATTLE: The world's first permanent NFT art museum has opened in Seattle, aiming to "pull back the curtain" on blockchain-based digital art.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a type of digital asset that has exploded in popularity recently, with NFT artworks selling for millions of dollars. NFTs exist on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers.

The museum opened its doors on January 14, and has been providing an outlet for artists, creators, and collectors to display their NFTs in a physical setting while aiming to educate the public about this fairly new market for digital art.

Visitors gather for ’The Climate Conversation’ exhibition at Seattle NFT Museum, the first permanent blockchain-based digital art museum in the world, in Seattle, Washington, US, on April 16, 2022. — Reuters
Visitors gather for ’The Climate Conversation’ exhibition at Seattle NFT Museum, the first permanent blockchain-based digital art museum in the world, in Seattle, Washington, US, on April 16, 2022. — Reuters

"We really realized the impact of being able to look at this type of art in a way where you actually slow down, you see all the details," said Jennifer Wong, a co-founder and curator at Seattle NFT Museum.

Local digital artist Maksim Surguy attended the opening of the museum's 'Climate Conversation' exhibition on April 16, which features his designs that are sold as NFTs online but can also be printed in physical form.

Visitors gather for ’The Climate Conversation’ exhibition at Seattle NFT Museum, the first permanent blockchain-based digital art museum in the world, in Seattle, Washington, US, on April 16, 2022. — Reuters
Visitors gather for ’The Climate Conversation’ exhibition at Seattle NFT Museum, the first permanent blockchain-based digital art museum in the world, in Seattle, Washington, US, on April 16, 2022. — Reuters


More From World:

Extreme heat kills at least 25 in India's Maharashtra state

Extreme heat kills at least 25 in India's Maharashtra state
Germany, India pledge climate cooperation but far apart on Ukraine

Germany, India pledge climate cooperation but far apart on Ukraine
Man in India kills friend for INR25,000, dumps body parts in canal

Man in India kills friend for INR25,000, dumps body parts in canal
Musk seeks to put in less money in new Twitter deal financing: sources

Musk seeks to put in less money in new Twitter deal financing: sources
Eid celebrations at White House: 'Islamophobia exists' says Biden

Eid celebrations at White House: 'Islamophobia exists' says Biden
42-year-old man marries three women at the same time

42-year-old man marries three women at the same time
Jill Biden to meet with Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Slovakia

Jill Biden to meet with Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Slovakia
Teen in India dies of food poisoning after eating shawarma

Teen in India dies of food poisoning after eating shawarma
Delhi driver grows garden on autorickshaw roof to beat the heat

Delhi driver grows garden on autorickshaw roof to beat the heat
Watch: Bride and groom slap each other on stage

Watch: Bride and groom slap each other on stage
Pregnant woman in India gang-raped, husband beaten up

Pregnant woman in India gang-raped, husband beaten up
Here is how to make sure no one else is using your WhatsApp account

Here is how to make sure no one else is using your WhatsApp account

Latest

view all