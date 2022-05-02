World's first NFT museum in Seattle aims to 'pull back the curtain' on blockchain art

A visitor takes pictures of signage during 'The Climate Conversation’ exhibition at Seattle NFT Museum, the first permanent blockchain-based digital art museum in the world, in Seattle, Washington, US, on April 16, 2022. — Reuters

SEATTLE: The world's first permanent NFT art museum has opened in Seattle, aiming to "pull back the curtain" on blockchain-based digital art.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a type of digital asset that has exploded in popularity recently, with NFT artworks selling for millions of dollars. NFTs exist on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers.

The museum opened its doors on January 14, and has been providing an outlet for artists, creators, and collectors to display their NFTs in a physical setting while aiming to educate the public about this fairly new market for digital art.

"We really realized the impact of being able to look at this type of art in a way where you actually slow down, you see all the details," said Jennifer Wong, a co-founder and curator at Seattle NFT Museum.

Local digital artist Maksim Surguy attended the opening of the museum's 'Climate Conversation' exhibition on April 16, which features his designs that are sold as NFTs online but can also be printed in physical form.

