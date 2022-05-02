 
world
Monday May 02 2022
By
Reuters

Jill Biden to meet with Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Slovakia

By
Reuters

Monday May 02, 2022

US First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks during a closed discussion and book reading event with US military families and Blue Star families at the US Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-Locka Executive Airport, in Opa-Locka, Florida, US February 18, 2022. — Reuters/File
US First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks during a closed discussion and book reading event with US military families and Blue Star families at the US Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-Locka Executive Airport, in Opa-Locka, Florida, US February 18, 2022. — Reuters/File

  • Jill Biden will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their homes because of Russia's war.
  • Wife of President Joe Biden will meet with US military service members in Romania on May 6.
  • Biden's visit is the latest show of support for Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

WASHINGTON: First lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia from May 5-9 to meet with US service members and embassy personnel, displaced Ukrainian parents and children, humanitarian aid workers, and teachers, her office said on Monday

On Sunday, celebrated as Mother's Day in the United States, Biden will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their homes because of Russia's war against Ukraine, her office said.

The wife of President Joe Biden will meet with US military service members at Mihail Kogalniceau Airbase in Romania on May 6, before heading to Bucharest to meet with Romanian government officials, US embassy staff, humanitarian aid workers, and teachers working with displaced Ukrainian children.

The trip also includes stops in the Slovakian cities of Bratislava, Kosice and Vysne Nemecke, where Biden will meet with government officials, refugees and aid workers, her office said.

Biden's visit is the latest show of support for Ukraine and neighbouring countries that are helping Ukrainian refugees by top US representatives.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday during an unannounced visit to Kyiv. read more

Jill Biden has also been closely engaged. In March she and her Polish counterpart, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, worked together to speed medical assistance to the frontlines of the refugee crisis sparked by Russia's invasion. read more

Russia describes its actions as a "special military operation."

The UN refugee agency last week said nearly 5.5 million people had fled Ukraine since the start of the war on Feb. 24 and the number could grow to 8.3 million this year. read more

By April 27, more than 3 million Ukrainians had fled to Poland, with Romania taking in around 817,300 and Slovakia absorbing nearly 372,000, according to UN data.

More From World:

Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West: Kremlin

Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West: Kremlin
Extreme heat kills at least 25 in India's Maharashtra state

Extreme heat kills at least 25 in India's Maharashtra state
Germany, India pledge climate cooperation but far apart on Ukraine

Germany, India pledge climate cooperation but far apart on Ukraine
Man in India kills friend for INR25,000, dumps body parts in canal

Man in India kills friend for INR25,000, dumps body parts in canal
Musk seeks to put in less money in new Twitter deal financing: sources

Musk seeks to put in less money in new Twitter deal financing: sources
Eid celebrations at White House: 'Islamophobia exists' says Biden

Eid celebrations at White House: 'Islamophobia exists' says Biden
42-year-old man marries three women at the same time

42-year-old man marries three women at the same time
Teen in India dies of food poisoning after eating shawarma

Teen in India dies of food poisoning after eating shawarma
Delhi driver grows garden on autorickshaw roof to beat the heat

Delhi driver grows garden on autorickshaw roof to beat the heat
Watch: Bride and groom slap each other on stage

Watch: Bride and groom slap each other on stage
World's first NFT museum in Seattle aims to 'pull back the curtain' on blockchain art

World's first NFT museum in Seattle aims to 'pull back the curtain' on blockchain art
Pregnant woman in India gang-raped, husband beaten up

Pregnant woman in India gang-raped, husband beaten up

Latest

view all