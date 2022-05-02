42-year-old man marries three women at the same time

42-year-old man marries three women on the same mandap.— Screengrab via Instagram/@ndtv

Man marries three women in same event.

Women were previously his live-in partners.

Man's children participated in wedding ceremony.

A 42-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh, India, married three women at the same time during the same ceremony, NDTV reported.

The women were previously his live-in partners. The six children he had with the partners also participated in the wedding.

The event took place in Mori Falia village and the incident went viral on social media.

Maurya, who is the former sarpanch (the head) of Nanpur village, invited many guests 400 kilometres from Bhopal. He said that he had been engaged to his first partner since 2003. The other two partners had been living with him for the past 15 years as well.

As per tribal customs, Maurya married Mela, Naanbai, and Sakri, and the rituals lasted for three days.