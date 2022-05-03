 
pakistan
Tuesday May 03 2022
By
Web Desk

COAS Bajwa offers Eid prayers with troops at LoC

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 03, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets troops (left) and offers prayers at Dungi, Kotli along the LoC, on May 3, 2022. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets troops (left) and offers prayers at Dungi, Kotli along the LoC, on May 3, 2022. — ISPR

  • Army chief visits troops at Dungi, Kotli along the LoC.
  • COAS shares Eid festivities with officers and men.
  • COAS pays tribute to all martyrs and their families.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday offered Eid ul Fitr prayers with troops at the Line of Control (LoC), the military's media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief spent the day with troops at Dungi, Kotli along the LoC.

"Special prayers were made for the security, peace, and stability of Pakistan," the ISPR said, describing the army chief's visit. The COAS also shared Eid festivities with officers and men.

Read more: COAS Gen Bajwa lauds professional excellence of troops at LOC

Gen Bajwa paid tribute to all martyrs and their families for their contributions to peaceful Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival, Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza received the army chief.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan's long march may get bloody: Sheikh Rasheed

Imran Khan's long march may get bloody: Sheikh Rasheed
Rana Sana rejects claims of govt registering case against Imran Khan

Rana Sana rejects claims of govt registering case against Imran Khan
Traders dejected as high inflation dampens Eid sales

Traders dejected as high inflation dampens Eid sales
Despite spending $5b, Pakistan's polio-free dream remains elusive

Despite spending $5b, Pakistan's polio-free dream remains elusive
With all eyes on economic cooperation, high-powered UAE delegation due in Pakistan today

With all eyes on economic cooperation, high-powered UAE delegation due in Pakistan today
Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr without COVID curbs after two years

Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr without COVID curbs after two years
Bilawal shares adorable pictures with nephew celebrating Eid

Bilawal shares adorable pictures with nephew celebrating Eid
Karachi: Celebratory firing on chand raat leaves eight injured

Karachi: Celebratory firing on chand raat leaves eight injured
I've informed the army that I will side with Imran Khan: Sheikh Rasheed

I've informed the army that I will side with Imran Khan: Sheikh Rasheed
PM Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to Qatar's emir, Bahraini king

PM Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to Qatar's emir, Bahraini king
'Decide whether we are imported govt or establishment made a mistake,' Asif tells Imran

'Decide whether we are imported govt or establishment made a mistake,' Asif tells Imran
Eid ul Fitr 2022: Namaz timings in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

Eid ul Fitr 2022: Namaz timings in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

Latest

view all