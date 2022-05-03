COAS Bajwa offers Eid prayers with troops at LoC

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets troops (left) and offers prayers at Dungi, Kotli along the LoC, on May 3, 2022. — ISPR

Army chief visits troops at Dungi, Kotli along the LoC.

COAS shares Eid festivities with officers and men.

COAS pays tribute to all martyrs and their families.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday offered Eid ul Fitr prayers with troops at the Line of Control (LoC), the military's media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief spent the day with troops at Dungi, Kotli along the LoC.

"Special prayers were made for the security, peace, and stability of Pakistan," the ISPR said, describing the army chief's visit. The COAS also shared Eid festivities with officers and men.

Read more: COAS Gen Bajwa lauds professional excellence of troops at LOC

Gen Bajwa paid tribute to all martyrs and their families for their contributions to peaceful Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival, Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza received the army chief.