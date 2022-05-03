 
world
Tuesday May 03 2022
By
Reuters

Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West: Kremlin

By
Reuters

Tuesday May 03, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Council of Legislators at the Federal Assembly in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 27, 2022. — Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Council of Legislators at the Federal Assembly in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 27, 2022. — Reuters

  • Under the decree, the Russian govt has 10 days to compile lists of foreign individuals and companies to be sanctioned.
  • Russia will forbid export of products and raw materials to people and entities that it has sanctioned.
  • The document does not provide any details of which individuals or entities may be affected.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on retaliatory economic sanctions in response to the "unfriendly actions of certain foreign states and international organisations", the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The document does not provide any details of which individuals or entities may be affected by the measures.

According to the decree, Russia will forbid the export of products and raw materials to people and entities that it has sanctioned.

The decree also prohibits transactions with foreign individuals and companies hit by Russia's retaliatory sanctions and permits Russian counterparties not to fulfil obligations towards them.

Under the decree, the Russian government has 10 days to compile lists of foreign individuals and companies to be sanctioned, as well as to define "additional criteria" for a number of transactions that could be subject to restrictions.

More From World:

Extreme heat kills at least 25 in India's Maharashtra state

Extreme heat kills at least 25 in India's Maharashtra state
Germany, India pledge climate cooperation but far apart on Ukraine

Germany, India pledge climate cooperation but far apart on Ukraine
Man in India kills friend for INR25,000, dumps body parts in canal

Man in India kills friend for INR25,000, dumps body parts in canal
Musk seeks to put in less money in new Twitter deal financing: sources

Musk seeks to put in less money in new Twitter deal financing: sources
Eid celebrations at White House: 'Islamophobia exists' says Biden

Eid celebrations at White House: 'Islamophobia exists' says Biden
42-year-old man marries three women at the same time

42-year-old man marries three women at the same time
Jill Biden to meet with Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Slovakia

Jill Biden to meet with Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Slovakia
Teen in India dies of food poisoning after eating shawarma

Teen in India dies of food poisoning after eating shawarma
Delhi driver grows garden on autorickshaw roof to beat the heat

Delhi driver grows garden on autorickshaw roof to beat the heat
Watch: Bride and groom slap each other on stage

Watch: Bride and groom slap each other on stage
World's first NFT museum in Seattle aims to 'pull back the curtain' on blockchain art

World's first NFT museum in Seattle aims to 'pull back the curtain' on blockchain art
Pregnant woman in India gang-raped, husband beaten up

Pregnant woman in India gang-raped, husband beaten up

Latest

view all