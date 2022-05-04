 
pakistan
Wednesday May 04 2022
By
APP

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince to work closely to broaden bilateral relations

By
APP

Wednesday May 04, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman at the Royal Palace.— APP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman at the Royal Palace.— APP

  • PM Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman reaffirm plans to broaden ties.
  • PM calls Crown Prince on occasion of Eidul Fitr.
  • Both leaders emphasise importance of following through on understandings reached during PM's recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman confirmed plans to work together to broaden ties between the two countries during their recent call.

The Prime Minister made a telephone call to Prince Mohammed bin Salman to extend his best wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Sharif conveyed his warm wishes along with Eid greetings to the Custodian of the two holy mosques.

Related items

Recalling his interaction with the Crown Prince during his recent visit to the Kingdom on April 28-May 1, 2022, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen historic fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and further elevate the strategic relationship between the two countries in all spheres.

The Prime Minister also underscored his firm resolve to implement the decisions taken during his recent meeting with the Crown Prince. Both leaders emphasised the importance of following through on the understandings reached during the visit.

Sharif expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality accorded by the Saudi leadership and government.

The Crown Prince warmly reciprocated the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls President, tri-services chiefs and bigwigs to extend Eid greetings

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls President, tri-services chiefs and bigwigs to extend Eid greetings
Shehbaz Gill returns to Pakistan after four-day US trip

Shehbaz Gill returns to Pakistan after four-day US trip
Pakistan has great strengths to overcome challenges: Reza Baqir

Pakistan has great strengths to overcome challenges: Reza Baqir
Pakistan urges UN to fight burgeoning disinformation on social media platforms

Pakistan urges UN to fight burgeoning disinformation on social media platforms
Restrictions on freedom of expression undermine Pakistan’s ability to progress: Blinken

Restrictions on freedom of expression undermine Pakistan’s ability to progress: Blinken
Marriyum Aurangzeb tells Imran Khan to 'stop lying' on Eid

Marriyum Aurangzeb tells Imran Khan to 'stop lying' on Eid
CJP best person to head probe commission on foreign conspiracy: Imran Khan

CJP best person to head probe commission on foreign conspiracy: Imran Khan
Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation

Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation
Govt formed on basis of bails will soon lose its footing: Pervaiz Elahi

Govt formed on basis of bails will soon lose its footing: Pervaiz Elahi
Ghulami na manzoor march will be a prelude to Pakistan’s real freedom: Imran Khan

Ghulami na manzoor march will be a prelude to Pakistan’s real freedom: Imran Khan
Umrah season to continue until end of Shawwal: Saudi govt

Umrah season to continue until end of Shawwal: Saudi govt
Serving nation is govt's top priority: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Serving nation is govt's top priority: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Latest

view all