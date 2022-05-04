PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince to work closely to broaden bilateral relations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman at the Royal Palace.— APP

PM Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman reaffirm plans to broaden ties.

PM calls Crown Prince on occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Both leaders emphasise importance of following through on understandings reached during PM's recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman confirmed plans to work together to broaden ties between the two countries during their recent call.

The Prime Minister made a telephone call to Prince Mohammed bin Salman to extend his best wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Sharif conveyed his warm wishes along with Eid greetings to the Custodian of the two holy mosques.

Recalling his interaction with the Crown Prince during his recent visit to the Kingdom on April 28-May 1, 2022, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen historic fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and further elevate the strategic relationship between the two countries in all spheres.



The Prime Minister also underscored his firm resolve to implement the decisions taken during his recent meeting with the Crown Prince. Both leaders emphasised the importance of following through on the understandings reached during the visit.

Sharif expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality accorded by the Saudi leadership and government.

The Crown Prince warmly reciprocated the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan.