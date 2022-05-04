 
pakistan
Wednesday May 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan drops further on World Press Freedom Index

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 04, 2022

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated every year on May 3. — Reuters/FIle
World Press Freedom Day is celebrated every year on May 3. — Reuters/FIle 

  • World Press Freedom Day observed worldwide.
  • Pakistan drops to number 157 on list of countries in terms of protection of journalists.
  • This day is celebrated to show solidarity and pay tribute to journalists who were killed, injured or affected during their duties. 

Pakistan has dropped further on the list of countries in terms of protection of journalists in a report by Reporters Without Borders  (RSF) released on the World Press Freedom Day.

According to the RSF report, Pakistan has fallen by 12 places to 157 out of 180 countries. Last year, Pakistan was ranked 145 on the list.

Expressing his concern on the worsening situation, Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) President Kazim Khan said that one can disagree with the editorial policy, however, no one can impose their decision on an institution.

Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili said that freedom of expression will be protected by putting personal interests above everything.

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated every year on May 3 to highlight the fundamental principles of press freedom and present the current state of journalism to the world. 

This day is also celebrated to show solidarity and pay tribute to the journalists who were killed, injured or affected while performing their duties.

More From Pakistan:

Governor urges COAS to play his 'role' in implementation of Constitutional framework in Punjab

Governor urges COAS to play his 'role' in implementation of Constitutional framework in Punjab
Imran Khan to hold public gathering in Mianwali on Friday to kick off campaign for 'real freedom'

Imran Khan to hold public gathering in Mianwali on Friday to kick off campaign for 'real freedom'
We have requested Riyadh not to withdraw deposits given to SBP: Miftah Ismail

We have requested Riyadh not to withdraw deposits given to SBP: Miftah Ismail
Shireen Mazari writes letter to UN rights chief on Rana Sanaullah's appointment as interior minister

Shireen Mazari writes letter to UN rights chief on Rana Sanaullah's appointment as interior minister
Masjid-e-Nabawi case: Sheikh Rasheed's nephew sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Masjid-e-Nabawi case: Sheikh Rasheed's nephew sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand
‘Press freedom predator’: PM Shehbaz Sharif slams Imran Khan after media watchdog downgrades Pakistan

‘Press freedom predator’: PM Shehbaz Sharif slams Imran Khan after media watchdog downgrades Pakistan
Those spreading rumours about PML-Q will fail: Chaudhry Shujaat

Those spreading rumours about PML-Q will fail: Chaudhry Shujaat
PM Shehbaz Sharif calls President, tri-services chiefs and bigwigs to extend Eid greetings

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls President, tri-services chiefs and bigwigs to extend Eid greetings
Shehbaz Gill returns to Pakistan after four-day US trip

Shehbaz Gill returns to Pakistan after four-day US trip
PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince to work closely to broaden bilateral relations

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince to work closely to broaden bilateral relations
Pakistan has great strengths to overcome challenges: Reza Baqir

Pakistan has great strengths to overcome challenges: Reza Baqir
Pakistan urges UN to fight burgeoning disinformation on social media platforms

Pakistan urges UN to fight burgeoning disinformation on social media platforms

Latest

view all