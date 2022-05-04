Pakistan drops further on World Press Freedom Index

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated every year on May 3. — Reuters/FIle

World Press Freedom Day observed worldwide.



Pakistan drops to number 157 on list of countries in terms of protection of journalists.

This day is celebrated to show solidarity and pay tribute to journalists who were killed, injured or affected during their duties.



Pakistan has dropped further on the list of countries in terms of protection of journalists in a report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released on the World Press Freedom Day.

According to the RSF report, Pakistan has fallen by 12 places to 157 out of 180 countries. Last year, Pakistan was ranked 145 on the list.

Expressing his concern on the worsening situation, Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) President Kazim Khan said that one can disagree with the editorial policy, however, no one can impose their decision on an institution.

Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili said that freedom of expression will be protected by putting personal interests above everything.

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated every year on May 3 to highlight the fundamental principles of press freedom and present the current state of journalism to the world.

This day is also celebrated to show solidarity and pay tribute to the journalists who were killed, injured or affected while performing their duties.