Thursday May 05 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan may miss Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Thursday May 05, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan may miss Queens Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to miss the majority of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations after it was announced the Duke will be taking part in a polo season when the majority of activities take place.

Last week, the Duke of Sussex played in a polo match with his close friend Nacho Figueras while Meghan Markle watched on. The game was played at Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club for the annual Harry East Memorial Tournament in Montecito, where the Sussexes reside.

Harry will play the rest of the 12 goal polo season at Santa Barbara with his Los Padres teammates, Meghan Markle's friend Omid Scobie has claimed.

The Finding Freedom author says the Queen's grandson will participate in the Folded Hills Pope Challenge between May 9th-15th, Lisle Nixon Cup from May 20th-29th as well as the Cheval Athletics USPA Intra-Circuit which runs June 3rd-19th.

The schedule has sparked controversy as the Cheval Athletics USPA Intra-Circuit starts the same weekend as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events.

Royal blogger Gert's Royals points out the timing appears to show that Harry won’t be returning to the UK to join his family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony. 

The event occurs on June 2, just one day prior to Harry’s last polo leg commencing in Montecito.

Trooping the Colour, also known as the Queen’s birthday parade, sees over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians coming together.

The event sees the parade begin at the Palace before moving down The Mall towards Horse Guard's Parade, where they will be joined by members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages.

The event will conclude with a traditional RAF fly-past, watched by the Queen and members of the Royal Family from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

