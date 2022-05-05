Farah Khan will address allegations against her: Fawad Chaudhry

Former information minister and senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry (L) addressing a press conference flanked by PTI leader Farrukh Habib. — PID/File

"We will only consider commission formed under independent judiciary in foreign conspiracy case," Fawad says.

He adds that coalition govt blames Farah Khan because it has “nothing else to blame the PTI for."

"Imran Khan will announce the planned long-march anytime after May 20," he reveals.

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister and senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday that despite the coalition government’s claims of Farah Khan — former PM Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi's close aide — being involved in corruption, "they have not been able to make a case against her."



Addressing a press conference flanked by PTI's Farrukh Habib, Fawad replied to the allegations levelled by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb — who said the alleged foreign conspiracy is to save Farah Khan — saying that the coalition government blames her because it has “nothing else to blame the PTI for".

He said: “Farah will address all allegations against her and will move forward accordingly.”

'Terrorist activities increased by 24%'

Regarding the performance of the incumbent government, he said that terrorist activities in Pakistan have increased by 24%.

“Two-third members of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government are released on bail,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s economy is currently running without a driving force.

Read more: Shireen Mazari writes letter to UN rights chief on Rana Sanaullah's appointment as interior minister

Fawad highlighted that the premier is yet to appoint the energy minister, blaming them [the coalition government] for being involved in the trading of ministries. “The distribution of ministries in his [Shehbaz Sharif] family is being done on a monetary basis,” he maintained.

PTI rejects commission formed by govt

The PTI leader said that the conspiracy started with “absolutely not” and ended with the ouster of Imran Khan.

Read more: Those spreading rumours about PML-Q will fail, Chaudhry Shujaat says

Shedding light on the investigation of the alleged “foreign conspiracy”, he said that the then PTI cabinet had set terms of reference (TORs), demanding the Chief Justice of Pakistan to probe it.

He said that the PTI has already rejected any sort of commission formed by the government. “We will only consider commission formed under independent judiciary which will have an open hearing.

Imran Khan to announce long march after May 20

Fawad apprised the journalists that PTI is holding public gatherings from May 6 to May 20, after which Imran Khan will announce the planned long-march.

“Millions of people will come out to support Imran Khan in the fight for real freedom,” he said.

'Crisis revolves around dissident members'

The former minister also mentioned that a hearing on the case of 25 Punjab Assembly and 22 National Assembly dissident PTI members will be heard in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) tomorrow (Friday).

He further mentioned that the ECP has to decide within 30 days, saying that the whole crisis revolves around the case of dissident members.

Read more: Imran Khan to hold public gathering in Mianwali on Friday to kick off campaign for 'real freedom'

Fawad warned of the situation getting worse in case immediate elections are not held, however, he added that people shouldn’t panic.

'Few days guest'

Speaking on the occasion, Farrukh Habib said that the coalition government has adopted "slavery and deceived people everywhere."

“They are guests for a few more days and will leave soon,” he said.

Endorsing Fawad’s views, he reiterated that the only demand of PTI is an independent commission.