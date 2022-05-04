Imran Khan to hold public gathering in Mianwali on Friday to kick off campaign for 'real freedom'

PTI leader says Mianwali public gathering is part of movement he has begun to rid country of “imported” and “most corrupt" people.

Imran Khan says he starting the movement with those people who made him win his first NA seat.

Asked residents of area to show up in large numbers so that rest of Pakistan get the message that “Mianwali is standing” with him.

ISLAMABAD: Continuing his pressure on the incumbent government, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced that he will hold a public gathering in Mianwali on Friday (May 6) to kick off his campaign for “real freedom”.

In a video message posted on PTI’s social media accounts, the former prime minister said that he will be addressing the gathering in Mianwali just before Maghrib prayers on Friday.

The PTI leader said that the Mianwali public gathering is part of the movement he has begun to rid the country of the “imported” government and “most corrupt" people. He added that he was coming to the people of Mianwali to give a boost to them before he gives the call for a long march to Islamabad.

“I am starting with those people who made me win my first NA seat. I am starting the movement with you and you have to take part in this,” the PTI chairman told the people of Mianwali. He asked the residents of the area to show up in large numbers so that the rest of Pakistan gets the message that “Mianwali is standing” with him.

Imran Khan also claimed that the people of Mianwali were ready to support him when he gives the call to come to Islamabad this month.



In a public gathering on April 22 in Lahore, the former prime minister had told his followers to gear up to start a campaign for "actual independence" and wait for his call to Islamabad.

And on April 30, in a video message, the ousted prime minister announced that the PTI would begin the anti-government march towards Islamabad in the last week of May.

"We will be giving this call to all Pakistanis, not just PTI supporters, as Pakistan has been insulted after the country's most corrupt people were imposed on us by a foreign power," Khan had said.

Former prime minister Khan was ousted from power on April 10 after the National Assembly voted against him on the no-confidence motion — making him the first premier to be voted out through the move.

Khan had repeatedly blamed the US for backing the no-confidence motion and has refused to accept newly elected PM Shehbaz Sharif, saying "there can't be any bigger insult to this country." The Joe Biden-led administration in the US, however, has denied the allegations.