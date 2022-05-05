WhatsApp planning to update status feature

A picture of a mobile screen showing the WhatsApp Status feature. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on showing status updates in the chats list for a future update, WABetainfo reported.



According to the WhatsApp news tracker, the new feature that will allow users to view status updates right within their chats list is still under development on the desktop platform.

“WhatsApp is planning to introduce the same feature on iOS at a later date,” WABetainfor reported.

The news tracker revealed that when the feature will be released and someone from the contacts list will publish a status update, it will also be visible right within the chats list without opening the Status tab.

A screengrab of the future update. — WABetainfo

“At the moment, even muted status updates are highlighted in the chats list, but this may be temporary: since this feature is under development and has not been rolled out yet, WhatsApp may change the way the feature works before the release,” it said.