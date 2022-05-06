 
world
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

100-year-old sets record for working at company for 84 years

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

Walter Orthmann set the record for longest career in the same company.—Guinness World Records
Walter Orthmann set the record for longest career in the same company.—Guinness World Records

  • 100 year old sets record for longest career in the same company.
  • Walter Orthmann has worked in ReneauxView for 84 years.
  • He joined in 1938 as a 15-year-old.

A man set a record for working at the same company for the longest time, reported Guinness World Records (GWR).

Walter Orthmann from Brazil has been working at a textile company in Santa Catarina since 1938. He was 15-years-old when he joined as a shipping assistant at Industrias Renaux SA (now known as ReneauxView).

Having worked in the company for 84 years, Orthmann set the record for the longest career in the same company.

He climbed the ladder to become an important leader. Orthmann is known for his discipline, tenacity, and empathy. 

Though he was a kid, he had to shift his focus from education and start working due to financial problems.

"Back in 1938, kids were expected to work to help support the family. As the oldest son of five, my mother took me to find a job at the age of 14," said Orthmann.

In his 84 years, Orthmann learned that it is very important to stay up-to-date.

On April 19 2022, he celebrated his 100th birthday.

"When we do what we like, we don't see the time go by," he told GWR.

More From World:

Man in India swallows expensive jewels with biryani at Eid party

Man in India swallows expensive jewels with biryani at Eid party
Dead shark found hanging outside school

Dead shark found hanging outside school
China building collapse death toll rises to 53: state media

China building collapse death toll rises to 53: state media
Overweight men more likely to die from prostate cancer: study

Overweight men more likely to die from prostate cancer: study
PML-N politician wins defamation case ruling against Labour MP

PML-N politician wins defamation case ruling against Labour MP
Millions in Beijing urged to work from home to fight COVID

Millions in Beijing urged to work from home to fight COVID
Watch: Man finds black bear inside mother-in-law's car in search of food

Watch: Man finds black bear inside mother-in-law's car in search of food
Blinken tests positive for COVID, to work remotely

Blinken tests positive for COVID, to work remotely
Modi refrains from condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine in meeting with Macron

Modi refrains from condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine in meeting with Macron
Russia practises nuclear-capable missile strikes: ministry

Russia practises nuclear-capable missile strikes: ministry
Over 300 rescued from Mariupol, as Zelensky pleads for more UN help

Over 300 rescued from Mariupol, as Zelensky pleads for more UN help
EU aims for Russian oil ban as Ukraine says battlefield assault intensifies

EU aims for Russian oil ban as Ukraine says battlefield assault intensifies

Latest

view all