100-year-old sets record for working at company for 84 years

Walter Orthmann set the record for longest career in the same company.—Guinness World Records

100 year old sets record for longest career in the same company.

Walter Orthmann has worked in ReneauxView for 84 years.

He joined in 1938 as a 15-year-old.

A man set a record for working at the same company for the longest time, reported Guinness World Records (GWR).

Walter Orthmann from Brazil has been working at a textile company in Santa Catarina since 1938. He was 15-years-old when he joined as a shipping assistant at Industrias Renaux SA (now known as ReneauxView).



Having worked in the company for 84 years, Orthmann set the record for the longest career in the same company.

He climbed the ladder to become an important leader. Orthmann is known for his discipline, tenacity, and empathy.

Though he was a kid, he had to shift his focus from education and start working due to financial problems.

"Back in 1938, kids were expected to work to help support the family. As the oldest son of five, my mother took me to find a job at the age of 14," said Orthmann.

In his 84 years, Orthmann learned that it is very important to stay up-to-date.

On April 19 2022, he celebrated his 100th birthday.

"When we do what we like, we don't see the time go by," he told GWR.