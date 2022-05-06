 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘holding hostage’ Archie’s royal connections

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

File Footage

Experts point out how gravely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are holding all of Archie’s chances at connecting with the royal family ‘hostage’.

Parenting expert Jo Austin made this claim in her interview with Express UK.

She pointed out, “It’s much easier to keep in touch with family now than it was when I first started working with families 30 years ago.”

“FaceTime and Zoom are great, should their parents be keeping in touch that way.”

“In my experience, as long as the parents are close and on good terms, the children will definitely grow up building the same bond with their cousins as they would if they lived in the same country.”

“I believe both Beatrice and Eugenie are still friendly with Harry and Meghan and so the children will keep in touch with their cousins and family through them.”

This claim comes shortly after the couple was accused of keeping Archie away from his Cambridge cousins because of their ever-growing rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton. 

