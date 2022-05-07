Amber Heard 'tearless sob' in court analysed by body language expert

Amber Heard testified against ex-husband Johnny Depp in Virginia court this week.

While often breaking into tears during her testimony, the Aquaman actress narrated how she was emotionally and physically violated by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Body language expert Judi James is now trying to analyse Heard's body language and the signals she is trying to give out in court.

Judi James said: "The cameras made it hard to pick out if they had formed in her eyes or if her eyes had reddened. This, like everything, is a complicated point.

"When guilty people perform tears they often try to hide their dry eyes, poking them with fingers, squeezing them shut tight or prodding them with a hankie.

"When they do cry for real the streaming tears are often prompted by self-pity. Amber's seemed to be truncated, but is that acting or bad acting or the innocent complex response of someone with mixed emotions?'

She added: "Amber's facial expressions became more animated when she spoke about abuse.

"She spoke in detail and her expressions seemed to range from shock and bewilderment to disgust and anger.

"She kept her head held up and any suggestion of tears came from a change in her vocal tone and a chin-crumple.

"She used whole volleys of illustrative or mime gestures as she related moments and events in detail, which would again suggest she was seeing them in her mind.

