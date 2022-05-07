 
Johnny Depp's ex fiancé Jennifer Grey reacts amid defamation trial, 'wishes everybody well'

Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé Jennifer Grey has reacted to her ex-fiancé 's defamation trial with Amber Heard saying it 'breaks her heart' and 'wishes' that it was resolved.

The actress, 62, who was briefly engaged to the Hollywood icon, 58, in 1989, added that she 'thinks it's sad and 'wishes everybody well.

However, she recently claimed he was 'crazy jealous' and 'paranoid', adding that he had an 'ill temper' and would get into 'fights at bars' regularly.

The Dirty Dancing star told Entertainment Tonight: 'All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved.

'I just think it's sad and I wish it was resolved. I just wish everybody well.'

Jennifer, who released her memoir Out Of The Corner last week, wrote that Johnny was 'paranoid about what she had been up to while he was gone'.

It comes after his ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, testified that he was physically and verbally abusive to her on a May 2014 Boston-to-Los Angeles private plane ride out of jealousy that she was working with James Franco on The Adderall Diaries.


